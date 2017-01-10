Making the Dead Talk

Making the Dead Talk

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Counterpunch

When I called up Justin Huggler to tell him I was coming to Berlin, he warned me that he now wore a beard. Isn't that a bit dangerous these days, I asked? "Not like it is where you live," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,452 • Total comments across all topics: 277,821,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC