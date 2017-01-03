'La La Land' composer, Jewish actors take prizes at Golden Globes
Although many of the Jewish Golden Globes nominees went home empty handed, a few actors and filmmakers with Jewish ancestry - and one young director who might be classified as an "honorary" Jew - made it to the winner's podium. Justin Hurwitz's musical gifts contributed immeasurably to the success of "La La Land," which won seven awards in the musical or comedy film category at the Sunday night ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan 6
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC