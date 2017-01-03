'La La Land' composer, Jewish actors ...

'La La Land' composer, Jewish actors take prizes at Golden Globes

Although many of the Jewish Golden Globes nominees went home empty handed, a few actors and filmmakers with Jewish ancestry - and one young director who might be classified as an "honorary" Jew - made it to the winner's podium. Justin Hurwitz's musical gifts contributed immeasurably to the success of "La La Land," which won seven awards in the musical or comedy film category at the Sunday night ceremony.

Chicago, IL

