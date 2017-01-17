January 14, 1943 - " Roosevelt and Churchill begin Casablanca Conference
On this day, Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt meet in Casablanca, Morocco, along with the Combined Chiefs of Staff, to discuss strategy and study the next phase of the war. This meeting marked the first time an American president left American soil during wartime.
