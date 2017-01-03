Irish woman dies in Morocco bus crash

The woman, from Co Kildare, was a passenger on a bus which collided with a truck on a highway near the city of Agadir on Saturday. The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the death and was providing consular assistance to the woman's family.

Chicago, IL

