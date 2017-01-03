Irish woman dies in Morocco bus crash
The woman, from Co Kildare, was a passenger on a bus which collided with a truck on a highway near the city of Agadir on Saturday. The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the death and was providing consular assistance to the woman's family.
