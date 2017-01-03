Indian help sought in developing higher education in Africa

Accra, Jan 4 - The Cote d'Ivoire-based Association for the Development of Education in Africa is hoping India will help develop higher education across the continent through a strategic partnership to leverage its experience in the sector. Towards this end, ADEA Executive Secretary Oley Dibba-Wadda has met the Indian Ambassador in Cote d'Ivoire A. Ravindra, the association's Senior Communications Officer, Stefano De Cupis, has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.