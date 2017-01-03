Hilton Signs First Hotel in Casablanc...

Hilton Signs First Hotel in Casablanca, Morocco

6 hrs ago Read more: Hotel Business

Hilton has signed a management agreement with Group Sadiki to open its first hotel in Casablanca, with construction set to begin this year. The Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca Sidi Maarouf will consist of an initial 118 guestrooms with space available for further expansion.

