Hilton Signs First Hotel in Casablanca, Morocco
Hilton has signed a management agreement with Group Sadiki to open its first hotel in Casablanca, with construction set to begin this year. The Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca Sidi Maarouf will consist of an initial 118 guestrooms with space available for further expansion.
