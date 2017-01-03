Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah joins Mor...

Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah joins Moroccan giants FAR Rabat

GhanaWeb

Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah is set to revive his career after joining Moroccan giants FAR Rabat on a two-year contract on Sunday. The former Hoffenhiem and Red Bull Salzburg defender joined the Rabat-based club as a free agent after parting ways with Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering.

