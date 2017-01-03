Family's desperate plea for funds to ...

Family's desperate plea for funds to bring seriously ill mum home from Morocco

THE Bradford family of a woman who fell seriously ill on a Christmas holiday in Morocco are appealing for financial help after her travel insurance was declared void. Her daughter's boyfriend, Kris Hardy, has set up a gofundme webpage to try and raise money to pay a medical bill that has already reached A 25,000.

Chicago, IL

