Epic challenge in memory of close friends

Wednesday Jan 25

Georgie Acons is running for the The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of her school friend Hannah Smith, who died in 2003 aged 18, and a family friend who also passed away as a result of a brain tumour. She has raised over A 12,000 in her incredible effort, which has so far seen her running marathons in Antarctica and Chile.

Chicago, IL

