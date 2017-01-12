Currently Showing and Custom Framing
Francois Baboulet was equally involved in the defense and protection of artists. He was the President of the Painting Section of the Commission of the Professionality of the Graphic and Plastic Arts, Vice President of Artist House, Vice President of the Confederation of Intellectual Workers. In 1973, he was appointed to the body official of Marine Painters.
