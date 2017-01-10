.com | Morocco faces political impasse after talks collapse

.com | Morocco faces political impass...

Morocco is facing an unprecedented political deadlock after the Islamist prime minister broke off talks on forming a coalition government following three months of fruitless effort. The impasse - apparently rooted in a power struggle between the Islamist Justice and Development Party and figures close to the royal palace - threatens to provoke a political crisis and possibly even new elections.

