.com | It's time for AU to stand firmly in support of Sahrawi, says Ghali
Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali has reportedly said that he is confident the incoming United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will prioritise his country's independence. According to SABC , Ghali also urged the African Union to reject the re-admission of Morocco into the continental body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan 6
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC