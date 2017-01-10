.com | It's time for AU to stand firm...

.com | It's time for AU to stand firmly in support of Sahrawi, says Ghali

Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali has reportedly said that he is confident the incoming United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will prioritise his country's independence. According to SABC , Ghali also urged the African Union to reject the re-admission of Morocco into the continental body.

Chicago, IL

