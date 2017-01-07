.com | Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco...

.com | Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco, Algeria

Two major bus crashes in Morocco and Algeria killed a total of 19 people early on Saturday and injured almost three dozen more, media reported. The worst accident took place in southern Morocco when a truck collided with a passenger bus on a highway near the city of Agadir, the MAP news agency said.

Chicago, IL

