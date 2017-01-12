Brazilian sugar season sees prompt finish
As of early January, just 15 mills out of around 300 were still crushing, data from the Brazilian cane body Unica showed. But Unica suggested there could be an early start to next season, saying that some companies could start up in March, rather than April when crushing usually begins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan 6
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC