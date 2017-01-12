Brazilian sugar season sees prompt fi...

Brazilian sugar season sees prompt finish

Read more: Agrimoney.com

As of early January, just 15 mills out of around 300 were still crushing, data from the Brazilian cane body Unica showed. But Unica suggested there could be an early start to next season, saying that some companies could start up in March, rather than April when crushing usually begins.

Chicago, IL

