AU Commission Chairperson meets with Morocco's Foreign Affairs Minister

The African Union Commission Chairperson, H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma received a delegation from the Kingdom of Morocco, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Salaheddine Mezouar. They met on Thursday, 26 January 2017, at the AU Headquarters on the margins of the 28th Ordinary Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

