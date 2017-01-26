Atlas Electronic Festival Announces F...

Atlas Electronic Festival Announces First Names

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: XLR8R

Morocco's Atlas Festival has announced its first names for its 2017 second edition, taking place from August 24 to 27. This year's edition sees the festival build on a successful first year by returning to an eco-lodge called Villa Janna that sits in a palm oasis outside of the Marrakech city. Focus, once again, will be on "celebrating creativity and connectivity in an ever expanding, divided world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan 14 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,363,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC