Atlas Electronic Festival Announces First Names
Morocco's Atlas Festival has announced its first names for its 2017 second edition, taking place from August 24 to 27. This year's edition sees the festival build on a successful first year by returning to an eco-lodge called Villa Janna that sits in a palm oasis outside of the Marrakech city. Focus, once again, will be on "celebrating creativity and connectivity in an ever expanding, divided world."
