Africa's First High-Speed Trains Are Coming to Morocco in 2018

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Conde Nast Traveler

Move over, Japan: Next year, Africa will debut its first high-speed train, in Morocco. Testing has begun on the French-made double-decker train cars that will reach speeds of 200 mph, to Casablanca and cut travel time more than in half.

Chicago, IL

