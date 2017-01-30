A.M. Best to Attend 41st General Asse...

A.M. Best to Attend 41st General Assembly and Conference of FANAF

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Business Wire

The theme of this year's conference is, "New Regulatory Issues and Operational Challenge: Which Strategy for African Insurance?" Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, associate director, market development & communications and William Mills, director, market development will be in attendance at the conference. The delegation from A.M. Best will be holding bilateral meetings in their designated meeting location on the first floor of Palais des Congres, Marrakech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan 14 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,697 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC