With 52 Projects, Morocco is leading in Africa's hotel construction
Continental Africa is something of a dichotomy within the hospitality industry. While there are certainly many opportunities in the region, it also comes with its fair share of challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov 23
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov 22
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC