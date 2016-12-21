US State Department blames Aleppo ceasefire breakdown on Assad's forces

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a Major Economies Forum meeting at the COP22 climate change conference in Marrakech, Morocco, November 16, 2016. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke by phone on Wednesday with his Russian, Turkish and Qatari counterparts, stressing the need to continue seeking a ceasefire for the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo and the resumption of political talks to end the war.

