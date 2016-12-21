UPDATE 1-Court says EU-Morocco deals ...

UPDATE 1-Court says EU-Morocco deals do not cover Western Sahara, separatists cheer

Wednesday Dec 21

LUXEMBOURG, Dec 21 Two political and trade deals between Morocco and the European Union do not apply to Western Sahara, the European Court of Justice said on Wednesday in a ruling that a group seeking the territory's independence said was a victory for its cause. The court said the two agreements with the EU from 2000 and 2012 aimed at closer trade and political ties with Morocco were valid but could not include the disputed southern region of Western Sahara because the treaties did not specifically refer to the region.

