UN chief: Security Council resolution on settlements showed 'leadership'
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks to the Associated Press during an interview, in Marrakech, Morocco, November 16, 2016. The United Nations' Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said Friday that the anti-settlements resolution passed earlier in the day at the Security Council with a US abstention was "a significant step," that showed leadership and demonstrated the "international community's collective efforts to reconfirm" the vision of a two-state solution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC