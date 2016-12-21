UN chief: Security Council resolution on settlements showed 'leadership'

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks to the Associated Press during an interview, in Marrakech, Morocco, November 16, 2016. The United Nations' Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said Friday that the anti-settlements resolution passed earlier in the day at the Security Council with a US abstention was "a significant step," that showed leadership and demonstrated the "international community's collective efforts to reconfirm" the vision of a two-state solution.

