UN chief: Security Council resolution...

UN chief: Security Council resolution on settlements showed 'leadership'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Times of Israel

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks to the Associated Press during an interview, in Marrakech, Morocco, November 16, 2016. The United Nations' Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said Friday that the anti-settlements resolution passed earlier in the day at the Security Council with a US abstention was "a significant step," that showed leadership and demonstrated the "international community's collective efforts to reconfirm" the vision of a two-state solution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,337

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC