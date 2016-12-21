Top court strikes down EU Western Sah...

Top court strikes down EU Western Sahara policy

Friday

Africa's last colony hopes a judgment by the European Court of Justice will help clear obstacles to its self-determination. The EU court ruled on Wednesday that two EU deals with Morocco - a cooperation agreement signed in 2000, and a 2012 trade pact - don't apply to Western Sahara, a territory annexed by Rabat and kept under military control since 1975.

Chicago, IL

