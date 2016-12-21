Staying at the Bab Al Qasr hotel in Abu Dhabi

Location: On Corniche Rd, opposite Abu Dhabi's iconic Emirates Palace Hotel , and along the road from the newly complete - and incredibly impressive - Presidential Palace buildings. Next door are the Etihad Towers, as seen in an impressive stunt sequence in boy racer-favourite Furious 7. The building: Is brand new - it's built on land gifted to Morocco by the late Sheikh Zayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.