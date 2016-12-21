Staying at the Bab Al Qasr hotel in Abu Dhabi
Location: On Corniche Rd, opposite Abu Dhabi's iconic Emirates Palace Hotel , and along the road from the newly complete - and incredibly impressive - Presidential Palace buildings. Next door are the Etihad Towers, as seen in an impressive stunt sequence in boy racer-favourite Furious 7. The building: Is brand new - it's built on land gifted to Morocco by the late Sheikh Zayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov 23
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov 22
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC