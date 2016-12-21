South Korea Ruling Party Split Could Provide Opening for UN Chief Ban
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks at the World Climate Change Conference 2016 in Marrakech, Morocco, Nov. 15, 2016. A South Korean ruling party faction said on Tuesday it would form a new party, and key members said they hoped outgoing U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon would join it to launch a widely expected bid to become president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC