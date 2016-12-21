South Korea Ruling Party Split Could Provide Opening for UN Chief Ban

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks at the World Climate Change Conference 2016 in Marrakech, Morocco, Nov. 15, 2016. A South Korean ruling party faction said on Tuesday it would form a new party, and key members said they hoped outgoing U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon would join it to launch a widely expected bid to become president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.