Our beauty, ourselves: Getting face to face with popular columnist and makeup artist Sali Hughes

Monday Dec 19

Through her wildly popular YouTube channel, weekend column in The Guardian and her own website, SaliHughesBeauty.com, Welsh journalist Sali Hughes evaluates more than 2,000 beauty and skincare products a year. Her new book, Pretty Iconic , follows up her 2014 bestseller Pretty Honest and is written with well-researched and -reported vigour - and the same conspiratorial, no-bull brio - that Hughes practices as a popular culture columnist for Empire magazine and the website The Pool.

