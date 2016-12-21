Our beauty, ourselves: Getting face to face with popular columnist and makeup artist Sali Hughes
Through her wildly popular YouTube channel, weekend column in The Guardian and her own website, SaliHughesBeauty.com, Welsh journalist Sali Hughes evaluates more than 2,000 beauty and skincare products a year. Her new book, Pretty Iconic , follows up her 2014 bestseller Pretty Honest and is written with well-researched and -reported vigour - and the same conspiratorial, no-bull brio - that Hughes practices as a popular culture columnist for Empire magazine and the website The Pool.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov 23
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov 22
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
