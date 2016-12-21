Ottawa scorecard 2016: Trudeau bets on 'green growth' to protect...
Hardly a week went by in 2016 without a minister in Justin Trudeau's government telling someone that it was not a choice between the environment or the economy, they were choosing to do both: Protect the environment and boost the economy. At year's end, that dual focus - environment and the economy - remained the dominant theme of the year and is likely to be so for the remainder of the Trudeau government's first term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC