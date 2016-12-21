Ottawa scorecard 2016: Trudeau bets on 'green growth' to protect...

Hardly a week went by in 2016 without a minister in Justin Trudeau's government telling someone that it was not a choice between the environment or the economy, they were choosing to do both: Protect the environment and boost the economy. At year's end, that dual focus - environment and the economy - remained the dominant theme of the year and is likely to be so for the remainder of the Trudeau government's first term.

