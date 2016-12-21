Nation-Now 42 mins ago 9:54 p.m.What'...

Nation-Now 42 mins ago 9:54 p.m.What's happening in Aleppo is - genocide,' activist claims

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KIII

A Moroccan youth holds a poster during a demonstration in solidarity with the inhabitants of the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo on December 14, 2016 outside the parliament in the capital Rabat. A Syrian activist described a "genocide" unfolding in the streets of Aleppo Monday, hours before reports surfaced that pro-government forces had executed civilians on the besieged city's streets, including women and children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov 25 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov 23 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov 22 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,527

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC