Nation-Now 42 mins ago 9:54 p.m.What's happening in Aleppo is - genocide,' activist claims

A Moroccan youth holds a poster during a demonstration in solidarity with the inhabitants of the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo on December 14, 2016 outside the parliament in the capital Rabat. A Syrian activist described a "genocide" unfolding in the streets of Aleppo Monday, hours before reports surfaced that pro-government forces had executed civilians on the besieged city's streets, including women and children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.