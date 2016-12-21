Morocco: Five arrested for celebrating death of Russian envoy Andrei Karlov1 hour ago

Rabat, Dec 29: Morocco has arrested five youth members of the premier's Islamist party who allegedly celebrated last week's murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, a party source said today. Authorities arrested the five from the youth movement of Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane's Justice and Development Party , the source said, after the assassination of Andrei Karlov on December 19. The Akhbar Al-Yaoum daily reported a sixth person had been called in for questioning.

