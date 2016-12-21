Moroccan king attends rededication of...

Moroccan king attends rededication of Casablanca Jewish sites

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Times of Israel

King Mohammed VI of Morocco at the rededication ceremony of the Ettedgui Synagogue in Casablanca, Morocco, on Friday, December 16, 2016. The synagogue and the adjacent El Mellah Museum, which retraces Jewish history in Morocco, were reopened Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov 25 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,009 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,966

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC