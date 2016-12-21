More on Learn
Theater Talk "Falsettos and This Day Forward" Tony-winning composer/lyricist and co-librettist William Finn, along with Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells, who star in the 2016 revival of Finn's landmark musical about a gay man's coming out and the early days of the AIDS crisis. Also we focus on This Day Forward, playwright Nicky Silver's irreverent new comedy about matrimony gone awry and its implications for three generations of a family.
