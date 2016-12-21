More on Learn

More on Learn

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

Theater Talk "Falsettos and This Day Forward" Tony-winning composer/lyricist and co-librettist William Finn, along with Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells, who star in the 2016 revival of Finn's landmark musical about a gay man's coming out and the early days of the AIDS crisis. Also we focus on This Day Forward, playwright Nicky Silver's irreverent new comedy about matrimony gone awry and its implications for three generations of a family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov 25 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov 23 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov 22 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC