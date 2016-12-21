Monkey Business

If the thrill of track riding has started to fade, the whizz bang dashboard on your bike gives you a headache and you're concerned about becoming a Sunday couch potato rather than living life to the full, then The Monkey Run is for you. If it can't rekindle your love for bikes then it really is time to hang up your boots and buy yourself a new pair of novelty slippers.

