Mideast Diplomats Choose Trump to Obama

Friday Dec 16

At a high-level conference in Morocco, Arab diplomats say they would rather have a U.S. administration that spouts anti-Muslim rhetoric to get elected than one that makes deals with Iran. MARRAKECH, Morroco-Disappointed by the Obama administration that promised warmer relations with the Arab world, Mideast diplomats say they are looking forward to dealing with a more pragmatic-and direct-President Donald Trump, no matter what he might have said about Muslims to get elected .

