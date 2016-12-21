Maya: Zgounder Silver Mine Poured 35,997 ounces (1119 Kg) of Silver Ingots in November
Maya Gold & Silver Inc. announced a production of 35,997 ounces of silver during the month of November 2016 at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco. 35,997 ounces of silver ingots were produced from 5012 tonnes of processed dry material having an average head grade of 299.7 g/t Ag; The silver production fell off by 8.2% over the previous month primarily due to lower concentrations of the mineralized material processed as well as a lower rate of recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC