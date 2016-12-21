Maya: Zgounder Silver Mine Poured 35,...

Maya: Zgounder Silver Mine Poured 35,997 ounces (1119 Kg) of Silver Ingots in November

Thursday Dec 22

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. announced a production of 35,997 ounces of silver during the month of November 2016 at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco. 35,997 ounces of silver ingots were produced from 5012 tonnes of processed dry material having an average head grade of 299.7 g/t Ag; The silver production fell off by 8.2% over the previous month primarily due to lower concentrations of the mineralized material processed as well as a lower rate of recovery.

Chicago, IL

