How Indigenous People Won 2016, But Face a Daunting 2017

In Standing Rock, North Dakota, they're "Water Protectors", but in many parts of the world, they're Guardians of the Forest: the indigenous people and forest communities of Latin America, Africa, and Asia who have historically resisted unsustainable development and often given their lives to defend the forest. The fight is far from won, with deforestation again on the rise in Brazil and Indonesia after years of decline, but 2016 may prove to be a pivotal year for rainforest people, largely because more and more of them are managing to not only protect their forests, but to sustainably engage with the world around them.

