Germany was informed about Tunisian suspect earlier

Rabat, Dec 23 : Moroccan intelligence services had warned Germany about a potential threat posed by Tunisian national Anis Amri, the main suspect in the December 19 Christmas market attack, ahead of the deadly incident in Berlin. [NK World] According to investigative website Mondafrique, the German Federal Foreign Service was alerted by Moroccan intelligence agencies on September 19 of Anis Amiri's jihadist tendencies and his alleged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

