Eric van Hove's first comprehensive solo show in Germany on view at Frankfurter Kunstverein
Frankfurter Kunstverein is presenting the first great institutional exhibition of Belgian/Algerian artist Eric van Hove in Germany. In his mechanic sculptures, large-scale exhibits and films Eric van Hove puts the spotlight on global economic coherencies.
