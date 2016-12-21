Eric van Hove's first comprehensive s...

Eric van Hove's first comprehensive solo show in Germany on view at Frankfurter Kunstverein

Frankfurter Kunstverein is presenting the first great institutional exhibition of Belgian/Algerian artist Eric van Hove in Germany. In his mechanic sculptures, large-scale exhibits and films Eric van Hove puts the spotlight on global economic coherencies.

Chicago, IL

