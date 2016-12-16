Donald Trump doesn't know it yet, but Vladimir Putin is going to dump him
A couple kiss in front of a mural depicting Vladimir Putin, left, and Donald Trump in Vilnius, Lithuania, in May. MARRAKESH, Morocco - President-elect Donald Trump's kind words and admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin seem painfully naive. Moscow's interference in the U.S. presidential elections makes their bromance even more unnerving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov 23
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov 22
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC