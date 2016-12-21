Daewoo E&C collects W387.1b for project in Morocco
Daewoo Engineering and Construction said Tuesday it has received about 387.1 billion won of construction fees in the past two months from Morocco's Safi Energy Company for building a coal power plant. The Korean company kicked off construction of the Safi Independent Power Project this year, but there have been some concerns over the construction fees, as the payment was delayed.
