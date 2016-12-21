Conab trims Brazilian sugar output forecast
Conab, the Brazilian crop supply agency, trimmed its estimate for the sugar season just finishing, although production is still up strongly from last year. Conab saw 2016-17 sugar production in the Brazilian Centre-South cane belt at 36.3m tonnes, down from the 36.5m tonnes forecast in August, but still up some 18% year-on-year.
