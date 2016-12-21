Conab trims Brazilian sugar output fo...

Conab trims Brazilian sugar output forecast

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Agrimoney.com

Conab, the Brazilian crop supply agency, trimmed its estimate for the sugar season just finishing, although production is still up strongly from last year. Conab saw 2016-17 sugar production in the Brazilian Centre-South cane belt at 36.3m tonnes, down from the 36.5m tonnes forecast in August, but still up some 18% year-on-year.

