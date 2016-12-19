Columbia College senior Mounia Abousaid has died
Columbia College senior Mounia Abousaid has died, according to an email sent by Columbia College Dean James Valentini on Monday morning. Abousaid, who was a resident of Broadway Residence Hall, was a comparative literature and society major from Rabat, Morocco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Spectator.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov 23
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov 22
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC