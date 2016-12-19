Columbia College senior Mounia Abousa...

Columbia College senior Mounia Abousaid has died

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Columbia Spectator

Columbia College senior Mounia Abousaid has died, according to an email sent by Columbia College Dean James Valentini on Monday morning. Abousaid, who was a resident of Broadway Residence Hall, was a comparative literature and society major from Rabat, Morocco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov 25 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov 23 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov 22 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC