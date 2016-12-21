Chariot Oil & Gas maintains cash position at year end

Chariot Oil & Gas, an AIM listed Atlantic margins focused oil and gas exploration company, has continued to progress and enhance its portfolio whilst protecting its position in challenging market conditions, according to a trading update. Over the year, the company has preserved a 'strong' cash position, while developing an inventory of drill ready prospects with material follow-on potential, as a result of a combination of prudent cash management, partnering, securing new acreage and maturing the portfolio while capitalising on current seismic costs.

