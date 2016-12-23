Advancing sustainability in the Trump era
The forces fighting global warming and battling to strengthen environmental protection must brace for heavy collateral damage as a result of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. Judging by Trump's campaign rhetoric, and by statements from his Republican allies, environmental protection in the United States will be gutted in a frenzy of deregulation and inducements for domestic oil, coal and gas producers.
