Alliouagana Singers delight Montserrat

By Cathy Buffonge Caribbean News Now contributor BRADES, Montserrat -- A welcome addition to the packed St Patrick's programme here in Montserrat was a visit by the Alliouagana Singers, a Montserratian choral group based in London, who gave some uplifting and inspiring performances. The group was founded in the year 2000 by the late Beverly Dewar, with the help of Howard Meade.

