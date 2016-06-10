Montserratians & Former Premier Outra...

Montserratians & Former Premier Outraged at Public Beach Sand Mining

Next Story Prev Story
Jun 10, 2016 Read more: Bajan Reporter

Montserrat residents are outraged and seeking answers of why vast amounts of sand is being removed from Foxes Bay Beach in the south of the island. New photos taken on the beach on Wednesday 8th June 2016 show the sand being collected and put into trucks belonging to a local mining company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Social Studies (May '07) Jan '14 sexy kim 302
I ask to spread a human face of the Mt. Montse... (Jul '12) Nov '13 CARA HUMANA DE MO... 3
principles of busi ness (Jan '08) Oct '13 tyson 125
Witchcraft Protection Spells CALL DR GAMA +2783... (May '13) May '13 Protection SPELLS 1
Business Spells CALL DR GAMA +27838588197 (May '13) May '13 Business Spells 1
crime in my village (Nov '11) Apr '13 ANITA HASANI 2
CXC and 11+ exams (Nov '06) Feb '13 Ashley 670
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,969

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC