Montserratians & Former Premier Outraged at Public Beach Sand Mining
Montserrat residents are outraged and seeking answers of why vast amounts of sand is being removed from Foxes Bay Beach in the south of the island. New photos taken on the beach on Wednesday 8th June 2016 show the sand being collected and put into trucks belonging to a local mining company.
