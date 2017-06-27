Montenegro welcomed at Nato HQ

Montenegro welcomed at Nato HQ

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Soldiers from Montenegro unfurl the national flag during a ceremony to mark the accession of Montenegro at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Soldiers from Montenegro unfurl the national flag during a ceremony to mark the accession of Montenegro at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

