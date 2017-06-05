Montenegro Bars 149 Russians Linked To Annexation Of Crimea

Media reported on June 2 that Montenegro has barred 149 Russians and Ukrainians from entering the country in response to recent bans Moscow placed on Montenegrins traveling to Russia. Those placed on the Montenegrin blacklist were selected because of their role in Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorital integrity, Podgorica media said, citing government officials.

