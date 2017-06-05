Defying Russia, Montenegro finally jo...

Defying Russia, Montenegro finally joins NATO

Monday Jun 5

Once the Balkan stronghold of pro-Russian sentiments, tiny Montenegro is on Monday silently celebrating its entry into NATO in a historic turn that has made the Kremlin furious. Despite the Russian anger and a deep split within the nation of some 620,000 people over the issue, Montenegro is formally becoming the 29th member of the Western military alliance at a ceremony in Washington on Monday.

