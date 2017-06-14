Bogus prince 'blagged luxury holidays'

Brindisi, June 14 - A man posing as a prince from Montenegro blagged his way into luxury holidays at premier resorts, Italian police said Wednesday. The Trieste native, resident in Turin, also pretended to be a member of the Brindisi aristocracy so as to obtain free de-luxe hotel stays and meetings with top businessmen and religious authorities, Brindisi police said.

