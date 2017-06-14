Bogus prince 'blagged luxury holidays'
Brindisi, June 14 - A man posing as a prince from Montenegro blagged his way into luxury holidays at premier resorts, Italian police said Wednesday. The Trieste native, resident in Turin, also pretended to be a member of the Brindisi aristocracy so as to obtain free de-luxe hotel stays and meetings with top businessmen and religious authorities, Brindisi police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC