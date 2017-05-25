Trial of Suspected Coup Plotters Set to Start in Montenegro
Montenegro has charged 14 people for trying to overthrow the government and prevent the country from joining NATO as part of a plot senior officials have said was planned by the Kremlin. The government will put its case at a trial beginning tomorrow in Podgorica.
